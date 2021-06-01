Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 52,496 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,496 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

UL traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. 41,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

