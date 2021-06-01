Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $60,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

TT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

