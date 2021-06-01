Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $211.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

