Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,376 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $40,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. 83,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,229. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

