Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $27,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $191.57. 13,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $192.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

