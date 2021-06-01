Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,226 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $23,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aflac by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 51,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

