Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

