Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $42.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $42,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $155.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,290. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

