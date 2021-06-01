Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $53.51 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $677.50. 16,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,714. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $648.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $679.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

