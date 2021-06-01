Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.74. 19,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.