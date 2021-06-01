Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.02. The company had a trading volume of 158,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.