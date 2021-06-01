Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,943 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hexcel worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 68,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 4,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

