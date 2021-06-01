Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,681 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,273. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.08 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

