Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ball worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ball by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ball by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,483. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

