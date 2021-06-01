Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 68,832 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,832 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 315,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

