Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) PT Set at C$2.75 by Eight Capital

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) received a C$2.75 price target from equities researchers at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.17% from the company’s previous close.

TGM stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. Trillium Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market cap of C$38.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.32.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

