Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

