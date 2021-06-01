TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $13,602.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TNET traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 219,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.