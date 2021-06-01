Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,617,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,199 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Trip.com Group worth $817,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.