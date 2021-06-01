TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Up to $43.45

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.45, but opened at $45.30. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 10,066 shares.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

