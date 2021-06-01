Tripio (TRIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $403,053.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $403,053.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.01012822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.82 or 0.09788991 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

