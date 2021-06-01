Trodl 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,164.00 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. Trodl has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $30,164.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trodl coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trodl using one of the exchanges listed above.

