Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.29

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 10536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tronox by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $15,968,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.