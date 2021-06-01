TROY Market Capitalization Tops $83.83 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a market cap of $83.83 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

