TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

