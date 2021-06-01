TrueFeedBack (TFBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113,733.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $113,733.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.01020587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.11 or 0.09793736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00092051 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

