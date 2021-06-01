TrueFi Trading Down 8.7% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $45.83 million and $3.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00083420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.01008621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.37 or 0.09752551 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.