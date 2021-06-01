TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.07. 49,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

