TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,037,000.

VXF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

