TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000.

IJH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,234. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $248.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

