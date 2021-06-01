TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,411.23. 25,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

