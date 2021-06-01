TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $438.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.45 and its 200 day moving average is $366.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.71.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.