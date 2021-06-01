TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,980. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

