TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,428. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $310.16 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.