Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) a $38.00 Price Target

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $38.00 target price from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

