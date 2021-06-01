Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 2.1%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKHVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

