TurtleNetwork (TN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,749.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $5,749.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

