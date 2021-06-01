Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $23.86

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $24.85. Tuya shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter valued at $24,947,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $33,522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter valued at $1,878,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

