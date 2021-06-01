TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Down 10.4%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96.

TV Asahi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

