Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,346 shares of company stock worth $5,413,444. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 323,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,157,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

