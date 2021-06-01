Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

