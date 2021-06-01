Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $752,662.08 and approximately $129,745.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00295865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01001490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

