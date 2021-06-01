Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

