Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Down 5.3%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $285.37 and last traded at $285.60. Approximately 2,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UI. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average of $291.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

