UBS Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,860 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,307.18 ($17.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £102.06 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

