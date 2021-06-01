UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PATH stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

