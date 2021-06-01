Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.89. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 17,166 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

