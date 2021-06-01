Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market capitalization of $745,041.37 and approximately $2,896.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Doki Doki Collection directly using US dollars.

