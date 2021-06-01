Unification (FUND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,203.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Unification has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $5,203.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

