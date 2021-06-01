Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ULVR stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,240 ($55.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,171.58. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market capitalization of £111.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

